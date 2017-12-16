Brilliant line up of shows is packing audiences in like never before ...

Season Launch

Square Chapel Arts Centre

Winter/Spring

The multi-million revamp of Square Chapel has been a shining success, with 2016s total numbers bettered in the five months since it officially reopened this year.

And on Tuesday night director David McQuillan announced another top drawer package of films, exhibitions on screen, theatre, music, family shows and exclusive Q&As.

Journey through the birth and evolution of Factory Records and Manchester’s iconic Hacienda scene with a screening of the 90s cult classic 24 Hour Party People (Feb 2, 7.30pm). It will be followed by a Q&A and exclusive House DJ set from the original Hacienda DJ, Graeme Park.

Actor and Square Chapel patron, Reece Dinsdale take part in a Q&A discussing his role in the 1980s cult film ID and his career in TV, film and theatre (March 4, 7.15pm).

Yorkshire born film director Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant, The Arbor) returns to her home county on Wednesday Feb 21, 7.30pm with her emotionally charged third feature, Dark River. Barnard’s film follows estranged siblings Alice and Joe in their bitter dispute over the tenancy of their family farm. She will conduct a Q&A after its screening.

Extreme mountaineering enthusiasts can climb their way up the cobbles to Square Chapel for an evening of Tales from the Top with mountaineer Mollie Hughes and a screening of the 2017 documentary Mountain (Jan 13, 7.30pm). In May 2017, in temperatures of minus 35°C, Mollie Hughes became the youngest woman in the world at 26 to have successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest from both North and South!

In her weekly podcasts, Edith Bowman talks to film directors, actors and composers about the music that inspires them and how they use music in their films. Square Chapel are delighted to be working with Edith who has exclusively picked five films to screen in Halifax that showcases her love of music in film. Bowman’s choices include Arrival, 24 Hour Party People, Trainspotting, Lost in Translation and This is Spinal Tap – all of which will be screened at Square Chapel Arts Centre between January and March 2018.

Theatre fans are in for a treat with a thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychologicalfantasy The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (March 3, 2pm & 7.30pm).

On Feb 10, 7.30pm John Godber fans can see the classic comedy Teechers, a production about life at a struggling ‘sink school’.

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads (Feb 9, 8pm) tells the tale of a young David Bowie obsessive, Martin, a boy with problems - an illness no-one understands and a head full of sound and vision. So, when an unexpected gift arrives on his birthday, Martin embarks on a thrilling journey in the footsteps of his obsession, leading him to discover some long-hidden truths about himself.

Square Chapel and Huddersfield based Ensemble 360 have joined forces to commission an entirely new piece of music to celebrate the new Square Chapel Arts Centre for all to enjoy (March 24, 7.30pm). Local composer Paul Robinson has written this new piece of music with excerpts of verse by the Square Chapel over 50s writing group and the original poem written by the founder of the Chapel, Titus Knight.

And there’s stacks for the family too withMirror Mirror and There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly plus Landscapes.

