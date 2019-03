Comedy Night

Ventures Bar, Brighouse on Wednesday, April 3

Daliso Chaponda - a stand out star of Britain’s Got Talent 2017 - headlines a new season of Comedy Nights at the Brighouse cafe/bar. He shares the stage with Stevie Gray who, says Woking Comedy Festival, is “one of the best up and coming acts on the circuit” and Anna Spark winner of the coveted Frog & Bucket World Series. The compere is Anthony J Brown.

Tickets: ventures.ink/DalisoChaponda