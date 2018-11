The King and I

St Michael’s Church Hall, Mytholmroyd from November 27 - December 2

Mytholmroyd’s St Michael’s Amateurs present the classic musical ‘The King and I’ telling the story of the unorthodox and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a feisty British schoolteacher whom he brings to his country to teach his many wives and children in 1860s Bangkok.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-michael’s-amateurs-mytholmroyd