Don’t panic! It’s only the boys from Walmington-on-Sea

‘Dad’s Army’

Halifax Playhouse

It’s the classic TV comedy show that coined the immortal catch-phrases ‘Stupid boy’, ‘Don’t panic, don’t panic’ and ‘Doomed, we’re all doomed!’ Now ‘Dad’s Army’ is being brought to the stage at Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday, March 13 to Saturday, March 17 at 7.30pm, Saturday matinee, 2.30pm. Jeanette Kendall directs members of Halifax Thespians - both experienced and debut actors - as the Home Guard of Walmington-on-Sea go into battle against the Germans - and ARP Warden Hodges.

Tel: 01422 365998.