Extra date added to Aladdin

Aladdin

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from December 28-31

Due to popular demand StoryMagic Theatre has added an extra date to its run of Aladdin. It will now present the show on Dec 31 at 3pm also. Producers say there are still tickets left for the 11am toddler friendly performances on the 28,29 and 30th. Anyone wishing to swap tickets to the 31st can do so by calling Jackie at Todmorden Information Centre on 01706 818181.

Aladdin has a professional cast of three experienced adults who are joined by 7 local children.

Tickets: storymagictheatre.com