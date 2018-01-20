Final rehearsals for Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty

Brighouse Civic Hall from January 25-28

Rehearsals are at full tilt as Brighouse Theatre Productions. prepares to bring its annual winter pantomime Sleeping Beauty to the stage in just two weeks. Tom Lambert plays Prince Alexander, Sarah Poyner is Bad Witch Hazel, Sean Brennan pictured above plays the traditional Dame – Nurse Dottie Dettol while Emma Newsome is Sleeping Beauty. Evening performances on January 25, 26 and 27 begin at 7.15pm. Matinees – January 27 (2.15pm) and January 28 (1.15pm). Tickets from brighousetheatre.co.uk