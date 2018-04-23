GALLERY: Longlist for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year

Big hitters including Lee Child, Ian Rankin and Val McDermid, feature on the longlist for the most prestigious crime writing prize in the country.

This year marks the 14th year of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year award.

The longlist will be promoted in a dedicated online campaign with WHSmith and a library promotion.

The shortlist of six titles will be announced on May 17. The overall winner will be decided by the panel of judges, alongside a public vote. The public vote opens on July 1 and closes July 14 at www.theakstons.co.uk.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony hosted by broadcaster Mark Lawson on Thursday July 19 – the opening night of the 16th crime writing festival at the Old Swan in Harrogate.

They’ll receive a £3,000 cash prize, as well as a handmade, engraved beer barrel provided by Theakston Old Peculier.