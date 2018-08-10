Great mix of shows for new season at Playhouse

Autumn/Winter at Halifax Playhouse

Halifax Playhouse has announced its Autumn/Winter programme with a mix of in-house plays including the theatre’s very own pantomime, visiting amateur musical societies and professional comedy, musicians and bands ... plus some macabre magic!

The season kicks off with Halifax Thespians performance of the Frederick Knott thriller Dial M For Murder from September 4-8.

Edinburgh Fringe’s favourite housewife Barbara Nice (see main photo) will pop on stage on November 30 . Played by Phoenix Nights actress and comedian Janice Connolly this is a playful, life-affirming show for the whole family. Plus you get a free raffle ticket and a chance to win a prize at Barbara’s table.

In February the Playhouse welcomes Bob Drury, the UK’s top Neil Diamond tribute artist who has recently played to sell out crowds in Las Vegas. Viva Neil Diamond is on February 21.

On the music theme join Adante on September 21 for “Blowin’ In The Wind” a concert taking you back to the days of peace, protest and love. The following night Roxy Musique, who come with a glowing reference from Roxy Music drummer Paul Thompson bring the sound of Ferry/Eno and co to the stage.

And on October 6 Tim Chu and Ian Bailey celebrate the brilliant music of Simon and Garfunkel.

Meanwhile The Commander of Magic (October 26) promises to “uncover the secrets of Victorian mediums, seances and appear to make contact with the dead while keeping you rapt in the magic of the period”.

Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society travel to the South Sea Islands for this year’s production Utopia Limited which runs from November 7 to 10 and High Flying Productions who brought Gypsy to the Playhouse stage present Chicago the Musical from November 20-24.

Halifax Thespians have a full programme of productions including The Sociable Plover, Spirit Level and this year will perform Dick Whittington fromDecember 6-8.

Halifax Light Opera Society presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from November 13-17 and Stage Door Studio Workshop students perform My Fair Lady (October 18-20).