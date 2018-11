Dracula

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from November 27-December 1

Touring Consortium Theatre Company 'Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Dress Rehearsal Sept 2018'Dracula by Bram Stoker Adapted by Jenny King'Director Eduard Lewis Designer Sean Cavanagh'Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell Illusionist Ben Hart'Fight Director Kev McCurdy'Glen Fox/Count Dracula Philip Bretherton/Van Helsing'Cheryl Campbell/Lady Renfield 'Andrew Horton/Jonathan Harker'Olivia Swann /Mina Murray/ Jessica Webber/Lucy'Jen Holt/Fanny Evan Milton/Doctor Seward'Ensemble Stuart Angell/Charlotte Gosling/Henry Maynard/'Benedict Smith/Ellen Vernicks/Maria Stoimenova

A genre defining classic that is known the world over, Dracula remains the father of all vampire tales. This autumn an all new production sees the bloodthirsty tale resurrected as part of a nine-week tour, which arrives in Bradford later this month. Glen Fox is Dracula; Andrew Horton, Jonathan Harker; Evan Milton,Doctor Seward; Olivia Swann, Mina Murray; Jessica Webber, Lucy; Philip Bretherton, Van Helsing and Cheryl Campbell, Lady Renfield.

Tickets: 01274 432000.