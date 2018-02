Comedy Night

Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge, Saturday, February 24.

Former winner of the prestigious Manchester City Life comedian of the year Tony Burgess tops the bill at this comedy night from Brighouse promoters Foot of the Barrel. Tony appeared in and co-wrote the cult BBC comedy Ideal as well as writing the acclaimed seven part BBC sitcom The Visit. Tony is at Hollins Mill this weekend with Patrick Draper and compere, Anthony J Brown. www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/440661