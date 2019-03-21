It’s a laugh - chance to see the best stand-up comedy at close quarters

Spring into Comedy

Victoria Theatre, Halifax May 18-25

Tickets from 01422 351158

Spring Into Comedy is a new week-long programme of comedy events taking place in the Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar in May.

It’s a jam-packed week of laughs guaranteed to give audiences the chance to see some great stand-up comedians in the laid-back surroundings of the Green Room Bar, at an affordable price.

The event opens on Saturday, May 18 with the undisputed masters of off-the-cuff comedy The Noise Next Door. In this new show, audience suggestions will be transformed into ferociously funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye. Tickets are £15.

On Sunday, May 19 two live back to back stand-up shows will be taking place. Ivo Graham, the apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus will be on stage at 8pm with his crafty and self-aware wit. Ivo will be followed by Tom Binns, AKA Ivan Brackenbury, at 9.30pm. The daft and inept, yet adorable radio DJ will bring his fantastic ‘Hospital Roadshow’ spoof radio show, complete with inappropriate records and bungled cues - a unique and brilliant show guaranteed to make comedy fans cry with laughter. The evening will be compered by hilarious comedian Andy Kind.

Tickets are £11.75 per performance and combined tickets are available to see both shows for £18.50.

On Tuesday, May 21 there will be another fantastic stand-up double bill. Gareth Richards will open the evening at 8pm.

Gareth’s hilarious stand-up, silly jokes and low-key comedy songs have made him an instant favourite on the comedy circuit. At 9.30pm there will be the return of 2017 Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Daliso Chaponda, one of the funniest social commentators on the comedy circuit today, with his socially insightful comedy.

Tickets are £11.75 per show and combined tickets are available to see both shows for £18.50.

John Robertson returns to Halifax on Thursday, May 23 May with his interactive video game event The Dark Room. It promises to be a comedy night unlike any other.

Imagine being trapped in a retro videogame with a sadistic end-of-level boss in a high octane and text-based adventure game show.

Described by the Daily Telegraph as “watching audiences attempt to tackle the challenge and fail is one of the funniest sights around, don’t miss it”. Tickets are on sale for £13.75.

The comedy world’s funniest footwear are back with their brand new show on Friday, May 24 at 7pm when the Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre return with a taster of their most recent Edinburgh Fringe creation.

Following that audiences can also attend the infamous monthly Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club at 9pm – a must stop on the comedy circuit to see up and coming comedians. Tickets are £11.75 per show and combined tickets to see both shows are £18.50.

The Spring Into Comedy week is brought to a close on Saturday, May 25 with Saturday Night Comedy, featuring quality stand–up routines from Patrick Monahan, Bethany Black, Rob Rouse and compered by Cokey Falkow. Funny and adorable comedian Patrick Monahan knows how to work a room and engage an audience with a skilled blend of ad lib banter and stand up.

Bethany Black’s style of comedy is honest, dark tinged but magical, filled with funny anecdotes about her life. Rob Rouse is a regular on The Friday Night Project, Dave’s One Night Stand, Celebrity Juice and 8 out of 10 Cats. Tickets are just £15.75.