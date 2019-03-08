Join Ben and Holly’s adventure

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday, March 22 at 4pm (lasts for 90 minutes)

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation live on stage!

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure. Join them on an enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. (01422 351158)