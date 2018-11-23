Join Santa and the gang

Santa’s Sparkly Surprise

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Dec 6-9

This Christmas, the Victoria Theatre will be home to a brand new festive show for pre-school children, Imagine Theatre’s Santa’s Sparkly Surprise starring Ellie the Elf (pictured) and of course Santa himself plus the gang. Join them in helping Rudolph and Mouse bring Christmas to the North Pole. The show is for children up to the age of six.

Running time is approximately 35 minutes plus a meet and greet with Santa. And there will be a free gift for all the children in the audience.

Tickets from 01422 351158.