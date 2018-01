Hebden Comedy Club

Old Gate Bar, Jan 14, 8.30pm

Hebden Bridge Comedy Club is off to a great start for 2018 with Sheffield’s Tom Wrigglesworth headlining the opener on January 14. Supporting him is Lancashire’s Chris Washington who had a great career lined up working for the Royal Mail until comedy came along and ruined it all. Todmorden’s Martin Mor returns as compere for the gig and Luke Honoratty takes the middle spot. Starts 8.30pm. Tickets £8.50 at Old Gate or www.hebdenbridgecomedy.co.uk