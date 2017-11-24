Let the West Yorkshire Playhouse take you on a trip to Narnia this Christmas

Next week sees the opening of the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s alway anticipated Christmas show, with a multi-talented cast bringing to life CS Lewis’s classic tale of the magical land of Narnia.

The run of this festive family spectacular has already been extended by a week due to popular demand.

A major new production, it will see West Yorkshire Playhouse’s 750 seater Quarry stage transformed into a 1,000 seater theatre in the round, bringing to life the incredible vision of director Sally Cookson (Peter Pan and Jane Eyre, National Theatre) and designer Rae Smith (War Horse, National Theatre).

Four wartime evacuees Peter (Michael Jean-Marain), Susan (Patricia Allison), Edmund (John Leader) and Lucy Pevensie (Cora Kirk) are sent to live out of harm’s way with an eccentric Professor in the country.

One day during an innocent game of hide and seek the children find a magical wardrobe through which they enter Narnia and so begins a life-changing adventure. Performed by a multi-talented cast including ITV’s My Parents Are Aliens actor Carla Mendonça as the White Witch, this visually spectacular production showcases stunning puppetry and aerial performance in a new adaptation of a treasured children’s story.

The production makes extensive use of puppetry including a a large-scale puppet of Aslan the lion.

Designed by puppetry director Craig Leo (War Horse, West End), the puppets, which range from small hand-operated mice to larger structures manipulated by seven actors such as Aslan, have been constructed by a specialist team in the Playhouse’s workshop.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Quarry Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse from November 29- January 27.

Tickets are available from the box office by calling 0113 213 7700.

To book online visit wyp.org.uk