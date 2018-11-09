Panto flies into town on a magical carpet

Aladdin

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, December 28, 29, 30 (11am and 3pm)

StoryMagic’s annual pantomime flies into Hebden Bridge on a magic carpet next month and anyone interested in going is advised to book tickets now. Last year’s performances of Snow White were sold out quickly leaving lots of people disappointed. The cast includes three professional adults and seven local children (pictured) who play street urchins and magical dancing rubies, amethysts and an onyx in the ballet of the jewels.

Tickets from 01706 818181 or via storymagictheatre.com and tickersource link