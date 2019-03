The Pirates of Penzance

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, March 13-16, 7.15pm nightly with a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society’s production of The Pirates of Penzance, the first time in its 100 year history the society has performed a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta. The show is directed by Ian Moorhouse and the cast includes James Anderson in the tenor role of Frederick the Pirate Apprentice (above).

Tickets - tickets.hblos@gmail.com