Popular dancers cancel live Halifax show

Famous dancers who are well known to fans of the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing have cancelled their upcoming show in Halifax.

James and Ola Jordan have cancelled up coming performances this year including one at the Victoria Theatre on March 22 due to an unforeseen required extension to the recovery of an injury incurred by James during rehearsals.

In a statement the dancers said: “We are devastated that James’ operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all.

"We are so sorry to be letting so many people down, not only those who purchased tickets but all the cast and people that have helped work on the show to create something special.

"We hope you understand that health always comes first and hope for your continuous support in any of our future endeavours.”

All fans who have already booked will receive a full refund from point of purchase and should look out for future announcements.