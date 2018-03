‘Constellations’

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

York University graduate Nick Payne’s play ‘Constellations’ premiered at the Royal Court in 2012 and will stop off at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax on Friday, March 9 as the second venue on a national tour. ‘Constellations’ will be performed by Squabbling House theatre company and tells a story about science, possibility - and honey! The play stars Harriet Patten-Chatfield and John Chisham.

Tel: 01422 349422.