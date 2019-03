‘Avenue Q’

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

The naughtiest puppets are back in town - and making dreams come true on the Alhambra stage from Tuesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 30. Packed with mischief and bad behaviour, the comedy musical tells the charming tale of loveable characters on a downtown New York street, trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. The cast includes Megan Armstrong, Jasmine Beel and Ellis Dackombe.

Tel: 01274 432000.