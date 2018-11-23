Square Chapel - mini festival

Look Closer

Square Chapel, November 29 - December 1

Three experimental new works are performed across three nights in this micro festival. On Thursday Pop Music (see photo) introduces G and Kayla as they journey through 30 years of Pop hoping to sort out their lives. On Friday, Wallflower (performed as one hour at 8pm) and on Saturday (from 5pm for five hours) is a dance marathon spanning a lifetime of music fashion, politics, friendships, parties, love and loss. Earlier on Saturday (2.30pm) 600 People explores the stories we tell to explain our place in the cosmos and what it means to be human.

Tickets: 01422 349422