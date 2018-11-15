The 39 Steps as you’ve never seen it

The 39 Steps

Hebden Bridge LittleTheatre, Nov 26-Dec 1 (Pics Bruce Cutts)

In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she�"s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called �SThe 39 Steps⬝ is hot on the man�"s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

The Little Theatre’s last production of the year is The 39 Steps, Patrick Barlow’s spoof stage adaptation of John Buchan’s novel and Hitchcock’s film. In this version four actors play over 100 roles - including the lead Richard Hannay. Quick changes are achieved by a cunning use of props, costumes and sound effects – how else do you get a train and the Forth Bridge on such a small stage? It all adds up to mayhem and hilarity. The cast is Simon Reece, Sharon Kelly, Phoebe Farrington and Richard Lucas.

Tickets hblt.co.uk