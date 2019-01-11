The sun’ll come out tomorrow

Annie

Southgate Methodist Church, Elland from January 16-19.

Southgate Drama & Social Group present “Annie” as their annual musical. The show follows the story of orphan Annie (Sophie Edwards/Nell Wilson) and her quest to find a family of her own. Escaping the orphanage and the clutches of Miss Hannegan (Fiona Nunn), she spends Christmas with Daddy Warbucks (Ian Moorhouse) alongside his secretary Grace Farrell (Adele Hill). You’ll love the songs Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life and Little Girls.Tickets Bramleys Estate Agents, Elland or southgatedrama.co.uk