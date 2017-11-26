Two Dibleys for the price of one

The Vicar of Dibley

Halifax Playhouse December 5-9

Following the success of their production of the original Vicar of Dibley play in 2015, Halifax Thespians present the sequel, The Vicar of Dibley 2. Joyce Branagh has adapted the final two episodes of this ever-popular British sitcom - the first half of the play shows ‘A Very Dibley Christmas’, with the cast bringing the Nativity to life.

The second sees the Vicar meet a charming newcomer; but will their love lead to a ‘Holy Wholly Happy Ending?’ Performances 7.30pm/Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. 01422 365998.