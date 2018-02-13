VIDEO: First look at Northern Broadside's Hard Times trailer

Northern Broadsides kicks off its tour of Hard Times - Deborah McAndrew's witty new adaptation of Dickens' great Northern novel of repression and longing - at the Viaduct Theatre this Friday (February 16). And here's a trailer of the show.

"I've always admired Hard Times - Dickens' one truly Northern novel," says McAndrew. "The title is a bit off putting giving the impression of a story that is relentlessly grim. However, it's full of all the usual brilliant Dickens characters, and lots of very good jokes."

Hard Times runs at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, Halifax from February 16-24.

It then visits several theatres including Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield from May 2-5 and West Yorkshire Playhouse from May 22-26.

For full tour details and ticket information go to www.northern-broadsides.co.uk or call the box office on 01422 255266.