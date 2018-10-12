Blackadder Goes Forth

Viaduct Theatre, Halifax. Nov 8 and 9 at 7.30pm and Nov 10 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

What do you get if you mix the country’s best screen writer and the country’s best comedy mind with a selection of the best comedy performers of the day? Well, if the day happened to occur during the last two decades of the 20th century, what you might get is ‘Blackadder’!

Messrs Curtis and Elton (Richard and Ben to their friends) created some of TV’s best-loved sitcom characters brought to life on screen by national institutions - Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Tim McInnerny (with a splash of Rik Mayall, Ade Edmunson and Miranda Richardson to taste) during Blackadder’s four series run.

The British population can be split into two camps: those who have heard of Blackadder but never got around to watching it and those who watched it and loved it - and watched it and learned it - and watched it and quoted it – and watched it some more. To the former camp, it might be time to rectify the situation. To the latter camp the only response is ‘Wibble!’

The stage version of ‘Blackadder Goes Forth’ is the brainchild of local actor Alistair Cheetham who took most of the scripts from the last series and amalgamated them into one stage show. With kind permission from Alistair and from Richard Curtis himself (all proceeds for royalties going to Comic Relief) this WWI-themed classic is fast becoming a nationwide theatre company favourite.

The show will be staged by local theatre company Foot of the Barrel from Thursday, November 8 to Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm, all at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, Halifax.

It will commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI and all former and serving military personnel are encouraged to attend - in uniform!

Tickets for the event from www.footofthebarrel.co.uk