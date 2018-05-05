Win a pair of tickets to see One Woman Sex and the City

One Woman Sex and the City: A Praody of Love, Friendships and Shoes

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on May 19 (7.30pm)

Twenty years ago, four single ladies emerged onto television screens in search of love and cosmopolitans. From naked dresses, tantric sex demonstrations, and post-it notes, Sex and the City catapulted to raunchy glory, and secured a place in the hearts of millions all around the world.In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the show, and tenth anniversary of the first film, TJ Dawe (Director and co-creator) and Kerry Ipema (Performer and co-creator) have masterfully crafted a show with all the laughs, puns, heartache and cosmopolitans that are sure to captivate audiences both of the original show, and those new to the world of Carrie and the girls. This is unmistakably the ultimate girl’s night out! “I think you can expect from the show to laugh a whole lot, hopefully so much that your belly hurts, and to leave feeling empowered. I think that’s the gift I want to give to the audience, I want women to walk away feeling like they can do whatever they want in this world, and we will support them. Expect to go out for cosmos after, and have even more fun with your girlfriends and really appreciate and value your relationships even more so, even more than you do now, if that’s possible,” says Kerry.

