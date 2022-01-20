10 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

From museums where you can learn about the history of Calderdale to beautiful parks to soak in the beauty of the borough there’s something for everyone. Here are 10 of the best things to do in Halifax according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking.
1. Calderdale Industrial Museum
Topping the TripAdvisor ranking is Calderdale Industrial Museum. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day.
2. Shibden Hall
Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister.
3. Halifax Minster
The 900 year old Grade 1 listed church with extremely fine historic furnishings, is filled with fascinating history and wonderful stories
4. Bankfield Museum
A Museum since 1887, Bankfield tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections and various exhibitions.