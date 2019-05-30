10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire this week

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Let It Be

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, June 3-8

Direct from the West End, this international hit show celebrates the legacy of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band. Relive The Beatles’ meteoric rise from their humble beginnings to the heights of Beatlemania with live performances of early tracks including Twist and Shout and She Loves You as well as global mega-hits Yesterday, Hey Jude, Come Together and, of course, Let It Be. Plus experience the all-new Let It Be Part 2 — the reunion that never was, set a decade after the group went their separate ways, featuring some of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison’s best-loved solo material.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

An evening of Simon and Garfunkel

2 The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Wakefield Theatre Royal, May 31

Direct from a week-long run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, a sold out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th Anniversary Tour also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 Puss in Boots

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, June 1

Puss in Boots is no ordinary cat. Clever and charming, he takes life in his stride and befriends everyone he meets. The only thing is, he always seems to bring his master, Jack, bad luck. Join Puss and Jack on their adventure as they meet a flurry of lovable characters, and even come face to face with royalty! Bringing this much-loved children’s story to life, Puss in Boots is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre. With sell-out performances and a string of hugely successful CBeebies TV adaptations, Northern Ballet’s productions for children are not to be missed.



4 Paulos Circus: Rocket Tour 2019

Father Copleys, Purston, Pontefract, until June 2

With some old and some new, familiar faces and familiar places, the Rocket Tour will be blasting off with out of this world acts created to show you and your family the very best of live entertainment. New age, contemporary and traditional, they have blended it all and more to show you why the Paulo family will continue to keep circus heading up and into the stars for many generations to come.

www.farmercopleys.co.uk

5 The Solid Gold Rock n Roll Show

Victoria Theatre Halifax, June 2

Celebrating Marty Wilde’s 80th birthday, together with Charlie Gracie, Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as well as very special guest Little Miss Sixties, Nancy Ann Lee as they join forces in The Solid Gold Rock n Roll Show. Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Charlie and Mike, teen idols of their day, show us how rock n’ roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today. Includes hits such as A Teenager In Love, Rubber Ball, Donna, I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You, Don’t You Think It’s Time, The Sunshine of Your Smile, Venus In Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, and many, many more!

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

6 Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Brighouse town centre, June 1-2

See what life was like in this significant time in our history as the town centre and shops are transformed. You’ll be able to sit in a Messerschmitt, see Churchill, learn to dance the Lindy Hop or dance the night away with the Ashby Big Band. This is just a flavour of the wonderful events taking place over this family fun weekend. The whole town centre will become the venue for a host of 1940s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, from home cooking to 1940s dress and make up. Why not join in the fun and come dressed in 40s style and help bring a real period feel to the town.



7 Huddersfield Pride

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, June 2

Huddersfield Pride 2019 is brought to you by the University of Huddersfield Students’ Union, working in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ community both on and off campus and with organisations all across Kirklees. The main entertainment starts at 12pm on Sunday, June 2 at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, families welcome! With some Fringe events on the Saturday, June 1. The free Sunday tickets and £6 Variety Show tickets are now on sale.

www.thelbt.org / www.huddersfieldpride.co.uk

8 A Night of Variety

St George’s Hall, Bradford, June 1

Join us to celebrate the re-opening of St George’s Hall in Bradford with a show-stopping spectacular gala weekend of music and entertainment. The extravaganza opens with A Night of Variety starring one of Britain’s greatest-ever soul singers Beverley Knight, top comedian Sarah Millican, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, and Escala the ground-breaking electric string quartet.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 The Margot Fonteyn Celebration

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 5

Margot Fonteyn was an iconic figure in British ballet. Along with Ninette de Valois and Frederick Ashton, she was instrumental in the shaping of the Royal Ballet company. Join Ballet Theatre UK as they mark the centenary of the great ballet icon with a celebration of her greatest moments in the classical ballet repertoire, including highlights from Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle and many more. The evening promises to be a spectacular homage to Fonteyn, from her first steps in the ballet studio to her final curtain call.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

10 Tom Thumb

Wakefield Theatre Royal, May 30

One night tiny Tom overhears Mum and Dad talking — there’s nothing left to eat so they are going to leave him and his six brothers in the forest! Outwitting his parents and the ogre, Tom shows everybody that even though he is small he is still mighty as he protects his brothers, finds the treasure and makes sure they’ll never be hungry again. Performed entirely on and under a kitchen table, this classic story is brought to life in a playful and fascinating show full of Lyngo’s magic. With feathery spinning birds, a flying house and a portable forest, join tiny Tom on his adventure!

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

