12 jaw-dropping photos of dinosaurs roaming around Brighouse for Dinosaur Roar-Some Fortnight

A group of jaw-dropping dinosaurs stomped into Brighouse at the weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

The Dinosaur Experience visited the town as part of the Dinosaur Roar-Some Fortnight, which runs until August 26.

Visitors could see a Tony the Teenage T-Rex, Bronwen the Brontosaurus and Scar the Spinosaurus as well as enjoy a dino dig.

Twenty businesses are taking part in the Dino Trail which is running throughout the fortnight.

The trail will see people able to pick up a map from the Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) office on Bradford Road and head around the town to spot the dinosaurs holding eggs in shop windows.

Completed maps can be dropped off to Brighouse BID for a chance to win one of five dino goodie bags.

This year the event is sponsored by WS Residential and co-ordinated by Brighouse BID.

Bronwen the brontosaurus in Brighouse

1. Dinosaur Experience

Bronwen the brontosaurus in Brighouse Photo: Jim Fitton

Nora Main, six, with Tony the T-Rex and Ranger Jessi.

2. Dinosaur Experience

Nora Main, six, with Tony the T-Rex and Ranger Jessi. Photo: Jim Fitton

Jack Malone, two, and dad Luke Malone with Tony the T-Rex and Ranger Jessi.

3. Dinosaur Experience

Jack Malone, two, and dad Luke Malone with Tony the T-Rex and Ranger Jessi. Photo: Jim Fitton

Eadie Smith, seven, and Ted Smith, three, dig for dinosaur bones.

4. Dinosaur Experience

Eadie Smith, seven, and Ted Smith, three, dig for dinosaur bones. Photo: Jim Fitton

