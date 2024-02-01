12 pictures of the amazing models at this year's Calder Valley Brick Show

With nearly 40 displays - designed and built by AFOLs (Adult Fans Of LEGO) - the range of themes were crowd pleasers for over 1,200 visitors to the Mytholmroyd Community Centre event.

The first Calder Valley Brick Show took place in 2018 and organisers, Brighouse-based Bricktopia, have continued the tradition of offering households from across the region the chance to see how the world's number one toy can be used creatively.

Some specially selected trading stalls provided visitors the chance to take home some new LEGO but the focus was on the carefully crafted displays.

Mark Pullen, co-organiser, said "We continue to work at inspiring all builders to have the chance to showcase their talents and this includes offering children the chance to display a model, built at home, for others to see!"

The 2024 event included the the largest Jurassic Park display in Europe which covered 4m by 2.5m and depicted scenes from across the movies and TV shows.

In addition there were displays covering Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel with others providing plenty of nostalgia with genuine sets from the 1980s and 90s.

"LEGO is no longer just a toy", said Mark, "but a creative medium that works for children and adults which in turn provides a chance for families to spend quality time together clicking the bricks together!"

But the day wasn't just about seeing the amazing models as there was also a prize draw of donated LEGO sets and the Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice encouraged visitors to purchase entry tickets.

Debbie Pullen, co-organiser, said: "This is the second year that we've supported this amazing charity through the show as well as through our toy shop - Brick Shack - and we're delighted to have been able to donate, from the prize draw and event in general, £900 towards the work which they undertake!"

Exhibitors are already planning their models for 2025 and a date, January 26, is in the diary for the next showcase.

