13 pictures showing all the fun of Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market

13 pictures showing all the fun of Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market

Crowds gathered at Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market by St Bartholomew’s Church.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:53 am

There were ever 30 stalls at the market: from wood-fired pizzas, fishy treats, chocolate, cheesecake and artisan breads, to exotic stir fries, cheeses and Indian spicy foods.

Here are 13 pictures from the event - can you spot anyone you know?

1. Jubilee market

Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market. Christina Tunnacliffe, left, and Emily Dinsmore on the Happy Days stall.

Photo Sales

2. Jubilee market

Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market. From the left, Jenny Piggott, Nancy Tighe, four, Martin Tighe and Dawson Tighe, two.

Photo Sales

3. Jubilee market

Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market. Alison Richard and Alan King enjoy pad thai.

Photo Sales

4. Jubilee market

Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market. From the left, Rob Hand, Keri Lindsay, Edie Lindsay-Boulton, eight, and Ian Lindsay.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4