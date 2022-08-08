Event in Calder Holmes Park

14 fabulous photos showing crowds enjoying the return of Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend made a welcome return for 2022.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:07 am
1. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YPN - 06/08/2022 - Hebden Bridge Vintage Car Rally - Calder Holmes Park - Hebden Bridge, England - A general view (GV) of the Hebden Bridge Classic Car Rally at Calder Holmes Park.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

2. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Visitors to the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend at Calder Holmes Park.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

3. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YPN - 06/08/2022 - Hebden Bridge Vintage Car Rally - Calder Holmes Park - Hebden Bridge, England - Visitors to the Hebden Bridge Classic Car Rally at Calder Holmes Park.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

4. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Fred Eastwood with his 1974 Mk II Capri

Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

