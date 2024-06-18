14 pictures from Hebden Bridge as music filled the town for the annual March and Hymn Contest

Bands came from all over to take part in the event which sees them marching down Bridge Gate before performing a hymn tune and contest march in St George’s Square in the centre of the town.
Here are 14 pictures from this year’s event.
1. Hebden Brass marching band competition
Wardle Academy band. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Hebden Brass marching band competition
Littleborough Training Band members, from the left, Madeline Greenhalgh, 14, Lucy Ashton, 15, and Rebecca Ashton, 16. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Hebden Brass marching band competition
Middleton band in St George's Square Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Hebden Brass marching band competition
Holly Stratton with daughter Phoebe Hickie, four Photo: Jim Fitton