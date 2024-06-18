14 pictures from Hebden Bridge as music filled the town for the annual March and Hymn Contest

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Hebden Bridge was filled with music as the annual March and Hymn Contest took place in the town centre.

Bands came from all over to take part in the event which sees them marching down Bridge Gate before performing a hymn tune and contest march in St George’s Square in the centre of the town.

The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge as well as Hebden Royd Town Council.

Here are 14 pictures from this year’s event.

Wardle Academy band.

1. Hebden Brass marching band competition

Wardle Academy band. Photo: Jim Fitton

Littleborough Training Band members, from the left, Madeline Greenhalgh, 14, Lucy Ashton, 15, and Rebecca Ashton, 16.

2. Hebden Brass marching band competition

Littleborough Training Band members, from the left, Madeline Greenhalgh, 14, Lucy Ashton, 15, and Rebecca Ashton, 16. Photo: Jim Fitton

Middleton band in St George's Square

3. Hebden Brass marching band competition

Middleton band in St George's Square Photo: Jim Fitton

Holly Stratton with daughter Phoebe Hickie, four

4. Hebden Brass marching band competition

Holly Stratton with daughter Phoebe Hickie, four Photo: Jim Fitton

