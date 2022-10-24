News you can trust since 1853
15 pictures showing life in 2084 at this year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

The Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail took visitors through a time tunnel and land in 2084, to visit a world where a climate catastrophe has been averted and for the pumpkins to show how the people of the 2020’s did it.

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago

Thirteen scenes, including a live carve of a beaver were scattered across the town and allowed visitors to see the wonderful works of pumpkin art.

Hebden Royd Town Council commissioned Sand In Your Eye to produce the event, supported by the Rotary Club.

Sand In Your Eye create inspirational and fun artwork out of a number of materials including sand, ice and pumpkins.

1. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival

The Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail welcomed visitors to go through a time tunnel and land in 2084

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

2. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival

Hebden Royd Town Council commissioned Sand In Your Eye to produce the event, supported by the Rotary Club

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail had plenty for visitors to see

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

4. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail is always a popular event with residents and visitors alike

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

