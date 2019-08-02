16 fabulous pictures from Yorkshire Day at The Piece Hall

Here are some great pictures from the event - can you spot anyone you know? The Piece Hall's anniversary celebrations continue this weekend with a street festival on sunday, read more about that here.

1. Yorkshire Day Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Yorkshire Day Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Yorkshire Day Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Day Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more