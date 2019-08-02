16 fabulous pictures from Yorkshire Day at The Piece Hall
Crowds gathered at The Piece Hall in Halifax to celebrate its second anniversary as well as Yorkshire Day with fun family activities.
Here are some great pictures from the event - can you spot anyone you know? The Piece Hall's anniversary celebrations continue this weekend with a street festival on sunday, read more about that here.
1. Yorkshire Day
Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley.
jpimedia
2. Yorkshire Day
Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley.
jpimedia
3. Yorkshire Day
Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley.
jpimedia
4. Yorkshire Day
Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax for its second anniversary. Pictures: John Bradley.
jpimedia
View more