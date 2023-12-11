18 festive pictures of the Mayor of Calderdale's Christmas Fayre at Halifax Town Hall

The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale invited residents to a festive fayre charity event at Halifax Town Hall.

There were a number of stalls selling unique items as well as the chance for children to visit Santa.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which this year are the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ashley Evans, said: “The event will also raise money for two charities which are close to my heart, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice. Christmas is a special time of year, especially for young people and I hope we’re able to raise lots of money to support these charities and help children and their families.”

The Children's Heart Surgery Fund is wholly funded by donations, and helps over 17,000 babies, children and adults living with congenital heart disease, each year.

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families in West Yorkshire.

It provides nursing care, hydrotherapy, music therapy, days out, memory making, end of life care, bereavement support and counselling. It helps families make the most of every moment they have together.

