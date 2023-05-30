21 photos showing the colourful costumes and happy faces at Todmorden Carnival
Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the procession which saw groups parade the streets in colourful costumes and entertaining visitors.
The theme for this year’s Carnival was ‘Mythical Creatures’.
The procession ended at Centre Vale Park where a big fun fair and plenty of activities awaited.
Activities on Carnival day included a magic show, Punch and Judy show, Manchester Chi Mo Kung Fu Lion Dance and more.
The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.