21 photos showing the colourful costumes and happy faces at Todmorden Carnival

The sun shone down on the Upper Calder Valley as people gathered to enjoy the annual Todmorden Carnival.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th May 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:02 BST

Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the procession which saw groups parade the streets in colourful costumes and entertaining visitors.

The theme for this year’s Carnival was ‘Mythical Creatures’.

The procession ended at Centre Vale Park where a big fun fair and plenty of activities awaited.

Activities on Carnival day included a magic show, Punch and Judy show, Manchester Chi Mo Kung Fu Lion Dance and more.

The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.

DC Dance in the Todmorden Carnival procession.

1. Todmorden Carnival

DC Dance in the Todmorden Carnival procession. Photo: Jim Fitton

Lionesses of the Valley.

2. Todmorden Carnival

Lionesses of the Valley. Photo: Jim Fitton

Joley Haymonds, left, with Rolo, and Caroline Beardsmore, from Lionesses of the Valley

3. Todmorden Carnival

Joley Haymonds, left, with Rolo, and Caroline Beardsmore, from Lionesses of the Valley Photo: Jim Fitton

Cheshire Regal Majorettes.

4. Todmorden Carnival

Cheshire Regal Majorettes. Photo: Jim Fitton

