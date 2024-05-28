25 pictures celebrating ‘The Wonderful World of Video Games’ at this year's Todmorden Carnival

This year’s theme was ‘The Wonderful World of Video Games’ and saw some amazing costumes such as characters from Mario Kart.

Visitors and residents lined the streets to watch the procession pass through the town centre on its way to Centre Vale Park.

Meeting them at the park was a fun fair, stalls, games and entertainment.

For the first time in the Carnival’s main arena there was a wheel of death, a large rotating apparatus on which performers carry out synchronized acrobatic skills.

The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.

