28 pictures from weekend where hundreds of vintage vehicles and fabulously-dressed steampunks descended on Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend and the Steampunk Weekend took place at locations across the town including Calder Holmes Park and Hebden Bridge Town Hall.
There were scores of classic and vintage vehicles for visitors to see as well as stalls and entertainment.
Hebden Bridge Steampunk Weekend also attracted crowds of people in incredible costumes in the town centre.
The annual event includes a steampunk market and musical and dance performances.
Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.
