28 pictures from weekend where hundreds of vintage vehicles and fabulously-dressed steampunks descended on Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Hebden Bridge was a hive of activity at the weekend as two big events took place.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend and the Steampunk Weekend took place at locations across the town including Calder Holmes Park and Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

There were scores of classic and vintage vehicles for visitors to see as well as stalls and entertainment.

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Weekend also attracted crowds of people in incredible costumes in the town centre.

The annual event includes a steampunk market and musical and dance performances.

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

1. What's on

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park

2. What's on

Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park

3. What's on

Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park

4. What's on

Hebden Bridge Vintage car show at Calder Holmes Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Bruce Fitzgerald
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice