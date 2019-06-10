Halifax Charity Gala

29 photos showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Halifax Charity Gala

The weather may have been miserable but that didn't stop people having a great time at this year's Halifax Charity Gala at the weekend.

Here are some of the best pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know?

Halifax Charity Gala

There was something for everyone to do at Manor Heath Park

Halifax Charity Gala

The procession passed through Halifax town centre on the way to Manor Heath Park

Halifax Charity Gala

All the fun of the fair at Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Charity Gala

