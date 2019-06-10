29 photos showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Here are some of the best pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know?

1. Halifax Charity Gala Rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Halifax Gala jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Halifax Charity Gala There was something for everyone to do at Manor Heath Park jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Halifax Charity Gala The procession passed through Halifax town centre on the way to Manor Heath Park jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Halifax Charity Gala All the fun of the fair at Halifax Charity Gala jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more