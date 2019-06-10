29 photos showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Halifax Charity Gala
The weather may have been miserable but that didn't stop people having a great time at this year's Halifax Charity Gala at the weekend.
Here are some of the best pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know?
1. Halifax Charity Gala
Rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Halifax Gala
2. Halifax Charity Gala
There was something for everyone to do at Manor Heath Park
3. Halifax Charity Gala
The procession passed through Halifax town centre on the way to Manor Heath Park
4. Halifax Charity Gala
All the fun of the fair at Halifax Charity Gala
