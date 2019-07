This year's theme was 'Once Upon a Time' and a whole host of magical puppets, brightly coloured costumes and amazing musicians made their way through the town. Here are 33 of the best pictures from this year's event.

Handmade Parade Thousands gathered to watch the procession through Hebden Bridge

Handmade Parade Erin Donohue, seven, left, and River Reayner, six.

Handmade Parade Brightly coloured costumes filled the streets during the procession

Handmade Parade The theme of this year's parade was 'Once Upon a Time'

