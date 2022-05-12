4 of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

Hali-Con - The Inspire Centre, Calderdale College, Halifax, May 14

This weekend will see the biggest Comic Convention that Halifax has ever seen with international guests, huge film sets and lots of colourful characters and more.

The icing on the cake this year has to be, not only can you ride the legendary Falkor from the NeverEnding Story, but you can be joined by Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) as the event organisers are flying him in from Las Vegas for the weekend.

Hali-Con

Noah will be joined by the likes of Spencer Wilding and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2 and Darth Vader from the Star Wars films, as well as Leigh Gill from the latest Joker film.

The event will feature both the robot version of BumbleBee as well as the robot version too, and you’re sure to bump into Yorkshire’s best Deadpool and a rather cool Spidey among many of the characters that will be there.

Hali-Con will be fundraising for Eden’s Army this year to help towards the huge £300,000 total needed for Eden to have treatment in America, and they’re bringing a colourful vinyl wrapped car too as well as holding a raffle with some geeky goods to be won.

www.hali-con.co.uk

Fashions in the Time of Anne Lister.

Calderdale Big Band Tea Dance - Arden Road Social Club, Halifax, May 14

Calderdale Big Band will provide the music for a tea dance to help tackle social isolation among the borough’s older generation.

The free event is aimed at older people who may have spent the last few years alone, coping with many challenges such as health issues and social isolation throughout the pandemic.

The event is a celebration of freedom and offers the chance to spend quality time around others.

The event is hosted by Staying Well, North Halifax Partnership and The Archway Project.

Doors open at 1.15pm, and the event will run from 2pm until 4.30pm.

To book your free place, call 01422 392767

Fashions in the Time of Anne Lister (1791-1840) - Bankfield Museum, Halifax, until October 29

Charting the changing shape of fashion in the early 1800s from the empire line dresses to ‘leg of mutton’ sleeves, this exhibition will showcase Calderdale Museum’s world class costume and textile collection alongside loans from museums and private collectors.

www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk

Shibden 600 - Bankfield Museum, Halifax, until December 24

To mark Shibden Hall’s 600th birthday, Bankfield Museum is hosting a special exhibition that will celebrate the Hall and its many inhabitants, featuring stunning images by renowned artists such as John Horner, as well as objects from throughout the Hall’s history.