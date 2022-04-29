5 of the best things to do in Calderdale this bank holiday weekend

The World Dock Pudding Championships - Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre, April 30, from 12pm

The World Dock Pudding Championships are back in 2022, taking place once more at Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre.

Dock Pudding is a local delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley area of Yorkshire and the competition was founded in 1971 to help preserve it.

The Pudding is made from the leaves of Polygonum Bistorta/Persicaria Bistorta (which is not the same as Common Dock, though they look alike) mixed with nettles, oatmeal, onions and seasoning, and served with bacon and eggs.

Competitors gather at Mytholmroyd Community Centre on the day of a Food & Drink Festival to prepare a whole cooked breakfast including the Dock Pudding and the winner receives a cup and the prestigious title of World Champion.

The judging takes place behind closed doors so that the competitors are unknown to the judges, while the audience can watch the cooking on stage in the hall, enjoy food and drink and entertainment.

Northowram Scarecrow Festival - Northowram, April 30 to May 2

The Northowram Scarecrow Festival is back will lots to do for all the family. There will be plenty of fabulous scarecrows to spot across Northowram.

The opening ceremony will take place at 12pm on April 30 at The Club car park with music, singing, dancing and more.

There will also be able a Dog agility and handling competition; Dog Show; Adult and Junior quiz trails, Facepainting, a tombola and a display by the WR28 Haworth Home Guard.

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival 2022 - Various locations in Hebden Bridge, April 28 to May 1

The hotly anticipated Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival (HBBF), an annual event established in 2013, returns to the stage this Spring after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

What started as a small two day event in 2013 has swelled to become the biggest Burlesque Weekender in the UK, with performers travelling from as far away as mainland Europe and the US to take part in the award-winning event.

Todmorden Folk Festival - Various locations in Todmorden, April 29 to May 1

Todmorden Folk Festival is a grassroots festival hosted by local volunteers thoroughout Todmorden’s historic buildings and squares on May Bank Holiday.