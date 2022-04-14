5 of the best things to do in Calderdale this Easter weekend

Pace Egg Plays - Various locations in the Upper Calder Valley, April 15, 8.45am to 3.30pm

Midgley Pace Egg will be performing Pace Egg plays across the Calder Valley on Good Friday (April 15).

This year’s cast includes the first female Midgley Pace Egger, who will also be the first female St George, and is made up of new performers as well as some who have been involved in the tradition for several decades.

The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.

Performances will take place tomorrow at:

8.45am at Banksfield, Mytholmroyd

9.30am at Todmorden Market

10.15am at St Michael’s, Mytholmroyd

10.45am at Holme Street, Hebden Bridge

11.15am at St George’s Square, Hebden Bridge

11.45am at The Robin Hood, Pecket Well

12.45pm at The Marina, Hebden Bridge

1.30pm in Luddenden village

2pm in Midgley

3pm in Weaver’s Square, Heptonstall

Easter Balloon Trail in Brighouse - Brighouse, Until April 26

Eggs on legs and an Easter rabbit will be bouncing around Brighouse from 11.30am on April 16.

The event is part of Brighouse BID’s Easter balloon trail running until Tuesday April 26.

There will be balloons in 21 Brighouse shops for people to find.

www.visitbrighouse.com

Hebden Bridge Duck Race - Hebden Bridge, April 18, 3pm

On Easter Monday (April 18) the iconic charity event, organised by Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, will see plastic ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town. The business race will start at 3pm with the main event set for 3.15pm.

There will also be a fairground, street entertainment, food and charity stalls, plus the Sunday Farmers Market.

www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk

Elland Easter Fun Day - Southgate, Elland, April 16, 11am to 3pm

There will be fun for all to enjoy at the Elland Easter Fun Day. There will be an Easter egg trail, and egg hunt, and a couple of competitions. The Rex Cinema in the town centre will also be showing Easter themed films between 11am and 1pm and there will also be fun fair rides and a number of stalls.

Search ‘Elland Easter Fun Day’ on Facebook

Teach Rex - Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, April 15, 10am, 12.15pm and 2.30pm

Families will find suitable shows to keep all entertained during the Easter April holidays. Duo Sam and Joe who are primary school teachers who want all children to experience something extraordinary.

Together the pair formed Teach Rex where they educate and make learning creative. They take a dinosaur called JAM to schools and venues allows children to delve into the world of imagination.

Children will learn more about dinosaurs by meeting JAM in person. Teach Rex uses life-like dinosaurs to perform their 50-minute show, teaching children about the anatomy and life of these mesmerising creatures.