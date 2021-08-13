9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

Here are 9 of the best things to do in Halifax according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking. Please make sure to check the venues to make sure they're still open due to Covid-19 and isolation restrictions.
1. Calderdale Industrial Museum
This museum in Halifax town centre gives visitors the chance to see a collection of industrial machinery and artififacts from Calderdale's past.
2. Shibden Hall
Shibden Hall has seen a significant increase in numbers since the airing of BBC drama Gentleman Jack, making it a must visit location. See where the 19th century landowner Anne Lister once lived and take in the halls history.
3. Halifax Minster
Halifax Minster is an iconic landmark in the town with over 900 years of history. The Grade I listed building was given Minster status back in 2009.
4. Bankfield Museum
Bankfield Museum tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections. The displays cover local history, costume, art, toys, military history, jewellery and textiles from around the world.