9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

There's sill plenty of time left in summer to get out and about and see all that Halifax has to offer.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 13th August 2021, 7:00 am

Here are 9 of the best things to do in Halifax according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking. Please make sure to check the venues to make sure they're still open due to Covid-19 and isolation restrictions.

1. Calderdale Industrial Museum

This museum in Halifax town centre gives visitors the chance to see a collection of industrial machinery and artififacts from Calderdale's past.

Buy photo

2. Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall has seen a significant increase in numbers since the airing of BBC drama Gentleman Jack, making it a must visit location. See where the 19th century landowner Anne Lister once lived and take in the halls history.

Buy photo

3. Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster is an iconic landmark in the town with over 900 years of history. The Grade I listed building was given Minster status back in 2009.

Buy photo

4. Bankfield Museum

Bankfield Museum tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections. The displays cover local history, costume, art, toys, military history, jewellery and textiles from around the world.

Buy photo
HalifaxTripAdvisorCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 3