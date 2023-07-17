9 pictures from this year's Northowram Gala as rain didn't dampen spirits
The rain didn’t dampen spirits at Northowram Gala at the weekend as the community gathered for a fun day out.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
There was something for everyone to enjoy including an inflatable zone, stalls, hair braiding, music and more.
The weather did mean that some of the stall holders and ride providers felt they were unable to attend but organisers thanked the visitors, dance/theatre groups and stall holders that attended.
This was the second year for Northowram Gala and organisers have their sights on returning next year.
