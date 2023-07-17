News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

9 pictures from this year's Northowram Gala as rain didn't dampen spirits

The rain didn’t dampen spirits at Northowram Gala at the weekend as the community gathered for a fun day out.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

There was something for everyone to enjoy including an inflatable zone, stalls, hair braiding, music and more.

The weather did mean that some of the stall holders and ride providers felt they were unable to attend but organisers thanked the visitors, dance/theatre groups and stall holders that attended.

This was the second year for Northowram Gala and organisers have their sights on returning next year.

41 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2004

See inside this Barkisland home with a swimming pool and gym for sale for £1.1 million

From the left, Isla Ward, four, Pippa Tiperley, three, and Nancy Green, three.

1. Northowram Gala

From the left, Isla Ward, four, Pippa Tiperley, three, and Nancy Green, three. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Parker Ellis, for, Mark Ellis and Margot Ellis, two.

2. Northowram Gala

Parker Ellis, for, Mark Ellis and Margot Ellis, two. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Karol Papis with Freddie Papis, two, and Jola Papis.

3. Northowram Gala

From the left, Karol Papis with Freddie Papis, two, and Jola Papis. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
James Gleeson, 13, has a look at the toy stall.

4. Northowram Gala

James Gleeson, 13, has a look at the toy stall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Halifax