9 pictures from this year's Northowram Gala as rain didn't dampen spirits

The rain didn’t dampen spirits at Northowram Gala at the weekend as the community gathered for a fun day out.

There was something for everyone to enjoy including an inflatable zone, stalls, hair braiding, music and more.

The weather did mean that some of the stall holders and ride providers felt they were unable to attend but organisers thanked the visitors, dance/theatre groups and stall holders that attended.

This was the second year for Northowram Gala and organisers have their sights on returning next year.

1 . Northowram Gala From the left, Isla Ward, four, Pippa Tiperley, three, and Nancy Green, three. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Northowram Gala Parker Ellis, for, Mark Ellis and Margot Ellis, two. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Northowram Gala From the left, Karol Papis with Freddie Papis, two, and Jola Papis. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Northowram Gala James Gleeson, 13, has a look at the toy stall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3