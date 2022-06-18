9 quirky, unusual and interesting day trips less than an hour's drive from Halifax

We thought we’d look at some of the quirky, interesting and unusual things you can do and see, all within an hour’s drive of Halifax.
1. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Located in Bretton, around a half an hour drive from Halifax, is the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Walk around the stunning grounds and take a look at the wonderful, and sometimes unusual, artwork on display.
2. Kirklees Light Railway
Take a step back in time for a ride on the Kirklees Light Railway. The location at Clayton West offers people the chance to ride a steam train and take in beautiful countryside views.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Temple Newsam
Pay a visit to the Home Farm at Temple Newsam, Leeds, around a 45 minute drive from Halifax. Get up close to the spring time babies and all other rare breed farmyard favourites. Pre-booking is required.
4. Hardcastle Crags
Take a stroll through the wonderful scenery at Hardcastle Crags. Staying within the Calderdale boundaries, this National Trust location allows visitors to get in touch with nature.