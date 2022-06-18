9 quirky, unusual and interesting day trips less than an hour's drive from Halifax

9 quirky, unusual and interesting day trips less than an hour's drive from Halifax

There's plenty of amazing places to go and things to do in Halifax and Calderdale, but what about if you want to venture out of our wonderful borough?

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 8:00 am

We thought we’d look at some of the quirky, interesting and unusual things you can do and see, all within an hour’s drive of Halifax.

1. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Located in Bretton, around a half an hour drive from Halifax, is the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Walk around the stunning grounds and take a look at the wonderful, and sometimes unusual, artwork on display.

Photo Sales

2. Kirklees Light Railway

Take a step back in time for a ride on the Kirklees Light Railway. The location at Clayton West offers people the chance to ride a steam train and take in beautiful countryside views.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Temple Newsam

Pay a visit to the Home Farm at Temple Newsam, Leeds, around a 45 minute drive from Halifax. Get up close to the spring time babies and all other rare breed farmyard favourites. Pre-booking is required.

Photo Sales

4. Hardcastle Crags

Take a stroll through the wonderful scenery at Hardcastle Crags. Staying within the Calderdale boundaries, this National Trust location allows visitors to get in touch with nature.

Photo Sales
HalifaxCalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3