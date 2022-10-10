A funny take on Sherlock Holmes' The Hound of the Baskervilles at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre
The Hound of the Baskervilles is one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most famous novels featuring the renowned sleuth, Sherlock Holmes and his loyal partner Dr Watson.
By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:15 pm
- 1 min read
Hebden Bridge Little Theatre presents a spoof version of the story in a farcical overhaul. A cast of just three talented actors play up to six characters each with some nifty costume changes and a huge amount of energy.
Directed by Mike Bellenie, the play runs at 7.30pm from Friday October 14 until Thursday 20, excluding Sunday.
For details visit hblt.co.uk