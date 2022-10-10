News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A funny take on Sherlock Holmes' The Hound of the Baskervilles at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

The Hound of the Baskervilles is one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most famous novels featuring the renowned sleuth, Sherlock Holmes and his loyal partner Dr Watson.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:15 pm - 1 min read

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre presents a spoof version of the story in a farcical overhaul. A cast of just three talented actors play up to six characters each with some nifty costume changes and a huge amount of energy.

Directed by Mike Bellenie, the play runs at 7.30pm from Friday October 14 until Thursday 20, excluding Sunday.

For details visit hblt.co.uk

The Hound of the Baskervilles

Most Popular

    Tickets can be bought on the door or online from ticket source at hblt.co.uk

    Read More

    Read More
    Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale - deadline to ...