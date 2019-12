A round-up of festive services in the Calder Valley

There are plenty of festive events taking place up and down the valley as Churches Together in Hebden Royd prepare for Christmas.

With carol concerts and nativity plays, here are the services happening locally up to Christmas:

Carols at Hebden Bridge Railway station - December 16, 5.30pm,

Carols in the square, Hebden Bridge - December 24, 6.30pm,

St James’ Hebden Bridge: Carol service - December, 13 3pm; Christingle service - December 15, 11am; Crib service - December 24, 3pm; Midnight Communion - December 24, 11.30pm; Holy Communion - December 25, 11am.

St Thomas’, Heptonstall: Christingle service - December 15, 3pm; Carol service - December 22, 6pm; Crib service - December 24, 11am; Midnight Communion - December 24, 11.30pm; Joint service at Heptonstall Methodist Church - December 25, 9.30am.

St Michael’s, Mytholmroyd: Pop-up nativity service - Sunday 22 December, 11am; Carol Service - Sunday 22 December, 6pm; Midnight mass - Tuesday 24 December, 11.30pm; Communion service - Wednesday 25 December, 11am.

St John’s Cragg Vale: Open Wilderness Worship Christingle - Saturday 21 December, 3pm; Carol Service - Sunday 22 December, 2.30pm; Midnight mass - Tuesday 24 December, 11.30pm; Communion Service - Wednesday 25 December, 9.30am.

Good Shepherd RC church, Mytholmroyd: Carols and reading followed by mass - December 24, 8pm; Mass - December 25, 9.30am.

Hope Baptist Church: Christmas lunchtime live - Saturday 14 December, 1pm; Carols and Christingle - December 22, 4pm; Christmas Eve Still Point - December 24, 4pm; Christmas day open chapel - December 25, 10.30am.

Blackshawhead Methodist Church: Family Christingle service - Sunday 15 December, 4pm; Village carol service - December 20, 7pm; A family Christmas morning - December 25, 10am; Coffee, cake and carols - December 29, 10.30am.

Hebden Royd Methodists: Village carol service at St Thomas’s - Sunday 22 December, 6.30pm; Midnight communion at St Thomas’s - December 24, 11.30pm; Christmas morning communion at Methodist Chapel - December 25, 9.30am.

